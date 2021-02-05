(Bloomberg) -- Bill Gurley, one of Silicon Valley’s most famous venture capitalists, has long been a critic of traditional initial public offerings. Now, he’s turning his attention to the latest market craze: special purpose acquisition companies.

The Benchmark general partner has lambasted the gains made by IPO stocks during their first day of trading, often called the “IPO pop.” He argues that those day-one surges in market value are evidence that cash that should have accrued to companies is going to Wall Street investors and banks instead. Partly because of the way they’re structured, SPACs often register a similar jump in share price once the company’s acquisition target is announced.

SPACs’ surges in value could show they were mispriced, Gurley said on Bloomberg Technology Friday, and might constitute a breach of fiduciary duty. Startups that listed on public markets via SPACs and saw a large pop in first-day trading “could be held accountable,” he told Bloomberg’s Emily Chang. Adding: “The problem is getting ginormously worse.”

Gurley has long advocated direct listings, yet another way private companies can enter public markets, over IPOs. Gurley said that IPO pops had become more dramatic recently, indicating an underpricing of shares that he said could have let some investors gain unfairly.

“DL >> SPAC >> IPO” he wrote later Friday in an email to Bloomberg, using the abbrevation for “greater than.” Meaning he prefers direct listings to SPACs, which are still better than IPOs.

On Friday Gurley also criticized the recent market tumult and run-up in shares of GameStop Corp., driven by commenters on Reddit Inc. and day-traders on Robinhood Markets Inc. Gurley advocated banning “payment for order flow”—the process of selling trades to market makers for execution, and which is how Robinhood Markets Inc. makes money. “What Robinhood is really doing, I think, is glorifying speculation,” Gurley said on Bloomberg Technology. “They’re not democratizing investment.”

In an op-ed in USA Today on Sunday Robinhood Chief Executive Officer Vlad Tenev said, “We will stand right beside everyday people in our mission to break down barriers to open the financial system.”

