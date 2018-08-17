(Bloomberg) -- The Benetton family’s Atlantia SpA is preparing a compensation package to help victims of the Genoa bridge disaster and provide the region with funds to repair damaged train links and roads, according to people familiar with the matter.

The plan could be announced as soon as this weekend, following consultations between executives at the family’s holding company, the Atlantia infrastructure company they control, and their lawyers and advisers, said the people, who asked not to be named before a public announcement.

Spokesmen for Benettons’ Edizione Srl and Rome-based Atlantia, whose Autostrade per l’Italia unit was responsible for the bridge’s maintenance, weren’t immediately available to comment.

Tuesday’s bridge collapse, which killed at least 38 people, has also damaged the region’s economic viability, interrupting road travel between northern Italy and the French Riviera while forcing rail cargo to be rerouted through the center of Genoa. The compensation offer is meant to build good will for the Benettons as they try to quell the political storm that arose in the wake of the tragedy and avoid the potential loss of its lucrative toll-road concession.

Late Friday, Italy’s transportation minister, Danilo Toninelli, said on Facebook that the government sent a letter to Autostrade beginning the process to forfeit the concession. The move adds to pressure on the Benettons to make amends following the disaster.

Italy’s governing populist coalition has sent mixed signals on its plans. The company is in informal talks with Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, head of the League party, over potential fines and other measures that would stop short of seizing the concession held Autostrade, La Repubblica reported earlier. Salvini’s counterpart in the ruling coalition, the Five Star movement’s Luigi Di Maio, later reiterated his intention to revoke the license.

Italy called for a day of mourning day on Saturday as the public funerals of the victims will be celebrated in Genoa. The collapse of the overpass killed at least 38 people Aug. 14 as search for missing people is still underway.

