(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s Benetton family and Blackstone Inc. made a 19 billion-euro ($20.7 billion) bid to buy out Atlantia SpA, the infrastructure group already controlled by the billionaire clan, in what would be the biggest takeover of the year to date and one of the largest infrastructure deals ever.

The U.S. buyout giant and the Benettons are offering 23 euros a share, according to a statement published Thursday. Atlantia shares closed at 21.89 euros Wednesday in Milan.

Bloomberg News first reported on approaches to the Italian company April 6.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.