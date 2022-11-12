(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s billionaire Benetton family and investment firm Blackstone Inc. are set to move forward with their bid for infrastructure giant Atlantia SpA, even after their takeover offer fell just short of the required 90% shareholder threshold.

Schema Alfa SpA, the bidders’ vehicle owned by the Benettons and Blackstone, will waive a threshold condition, it said in a statement late Friday. In addition, terms for accepting the offer will be reopened starting from Nov. 21-25.

About 87% of Atlantia shareholders have submitted their stake for the takeover, the company said. The Benettons are already the highway operator’s largest shareholder.

Last April, the Benetton family and Blackstone offered to buy out Atlantia in a deal valuing the company at €19 billion ($19.7 billion).

The move to take Atlantia private is part of the Benettons’ plan to reinvent the Rome-based company after the €8 billion sale of its biggest asset, highway manager Autostrade per l’Italia SpA. The government had forced Atlantia -- which has its roots in the late 1990s privatization of Italy’s highway sector -- to sell Autostrade in the aftermath of the Genoa bridge collapse in 2018 that killed 43 people.

