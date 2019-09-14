(Bloomberg) -- The Benetton family is ready to take actions to protect its reputations following a new wake of arrests and searches related to the fatal collapse of the Morandi bridge in Genoa.

The family holding company Edizione Srl, which controls highway and airport manager Atlantia SpA, “expresses its dismay and upset about the recent finding” of the investigation stemming from the 2018 collapse of the bridge that killed 43 people, the company said in a statement. “Edizione will not hesitate to take all proper and necessary action to protect the credibility and reputation of its controlled companies and its shareholders.”

The bridge collapse has led to a broader probe into Atlantia’s entire highway network. The country’s finance police Friday took measures against nine “managers and technicians” on suspicion of making false statements about maintenance work on other roads managed by the Atlantia units. Three of the people were placed under house arrest. The Benettons didn’t specify what actions they could take.

The Five Star party, which is part of the governing coalition, renewed its call yesterday for the revocation of Atlantia’s concession to operate Italian highways. The arrests also slammed the company’s shares, with Atlantia declining almost 8 percent, the biggest one-day slide since the aftermath of the collapse of the Atlantia-operated bridge in August 2018.

“Whoever caused the death of 43 people can’t keep managing our roads,” Five Star wrote on its blog in a post signed by Giancarlo Cancellieri, the vice minister for transportation. Five Star had earlier pushed for the resignations of some managers at the Italian infrastructure company.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is working on a compromise that would involve the revocation of just the concession to operate the A10 roadway where the Genoa bridge was located, while leaving its permit in place for the rest of its Italian network, La Repubblica reported earlier Saturday.

The Morandi bridge collapsed in heavy rain while open to traffic, sending motorists plunging. The accident triggered an investigation, which had been broadened to cover other bridges and roadways operated by the company. The arrests Friday were linked to a probe into maintenance records related to the Pecetti and Paolillo bridges. Atlantia’s toll-road operator Autostrade per l’Italia SpA reiterated in a statement Friday that maintenance work on two of its viaducts was carried out properly and that the two bridges are safe.

