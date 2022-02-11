(Bloomberg) -- This Sunday, 100 million Americans will be able to legally bet on the winner of the National Football League’s Super Bowl. According to one markets quant, they’d be smart to pick the Los Angeles Rams to beat the Cincinnati Bengals. And he has the math to back it up.

The quant is Matt Robinson of Los Angeles-based Allspring Global Investments, which has $587 billion in assets under management. He publishes an annual “NFL Alphas” report that looks at how good an investment any team makes throughout the season versus what the market had expected of them.

And it has correctly singled out the winner in 13 of the past 18 Super Bowls, including in the last three.

“The meat of our analysis is that mean-reversion aspect of these performance metrics, or these alphas. So if you outperformed in the regular season, which would mean you had a higher alpha, then you tend to underperform in the postseason and consequently the Super Bowl,” Robinson, a portfolio analyst at Allspring, said by phone ahead of the Rams-Bengals match in Inglewood, California.

The Bengals notched an alpha of 24.1% this season, while the Rams returned 8.6%. “The Bengals are going to subsequently underperform expectations. Therefore, they’re overvalued based on where the market is right now,” Robinson said. “The smart money is on the Rams.”

The Formula

Here’s how the calculation works: Take the Buffalo Bills, a team with a rabid fan base that this reporter thinks should have gone all the way this year. A bettor who placed a $100 wager on the so-called money-line for the team to win each of their 17 regular-season games would have lost $100 for each defeat, and won $100 plus a little extra for each victory. Anything less than $1,700 at the end of the season implies “negative alpha,” and vice versa. The Western-New York Bills had the highest alpha in the 2020 season, says Robinson. In 2021, the team delivered $1,579, meaning a -7.1% NFL alpha. That ranked them in the bottom half for this season.

The Allspring calculations can provide fans with some consolation. For instance, the market expected the Jacksonville Jaguars to lose 15 of their 17 this games, but since they won three of them, “they were actually a profitable investment because the wins that they had were so unexpected,” Robinson said.

He admitted that this season presented challenges to Allspring’s model, since a number of teams eked out wins at the very last second. But he has good news for Bills fans: they were a good investment last year, a “not-so-good” investment this year, and “our analysis would say that they would mean revert to become a better investment next year.” (Phew!)

The outcome of the game is also important for superstitious market investors. The Super Bowl Indicator, which has been around since the late 1970s, suggests that stocks rise for the year when the big game’s winner has come from the National Football Conference, which this year is represented by the Rams. The theory holds that the opposite is true if the Bengal’s American Football Conference scores the win.

Coincidence? Maybe. But LPL Financial says the “data don’t lie.” The S&P 500 has performed better and notched gains with greater frequency over the past five decades when the NFC team has won the Super Bowl.

Still, stocks have also done “just fine” when the AFC has won. The S&P 500 has advanced 10 of the past 11 years after an AFC Super-Bowl victory, according to LPL.

“We’d never suggest investing based on this, but history would say that lately AFC teams have been quite good for stocks, but I’m also a Bengals fan, so I’m clearly biased,” said LPL Financial Chief Market Strategist Ryan Detrick.

Now, this is all mostly for entertainment for traders glued to their desks when they rather be checking odds on their DraftKings apps or finalizing their Sunday-night menus.

“You can make data do anything and I think it’s nothing but a coincidence,” Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at TIAA Bank, said in an interview. “But it’s fun.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.