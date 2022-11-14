(Bloomberg) -- Benin is to get francophone West Africa’s first large-scale off-grid power project with an initiative backed by US government agency Millennium Challenge Corp. expected to lead to further investment.

The €8.5 million ($8.8 million) solar and battery project to electrify 12 villages in the country is co-financed by NEoT Offgrid Africa, an investment group founded by Electricite de France SA and Meridiam Infrastructure Partners SAS, the companies said in a statement on Monday. ARESS and a unit of Generale du Solaire SAS are implementing the project.

This “is the pilot phase for regulating off-grid electrification in the Republic of Benin, a first in West Africa,” the groups said in the statement.

