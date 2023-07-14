(Bloomberg) -- Benin says it’s tapping the first loan in Africa to support its sustainable development goals to be guaranteed by a multilateral lender, as poor financing conditions force frontier markets to innovate.

The West African nation is raising 350 million euros over 12 years at an interest rate of 6%, underwritten by Deutsche Bank AG, Minister of Finance Romuald Wadagni said.

The facility is to be used to finance key environment, social and governance projects in Benin under the Sustainable Development Goals, launched in 2015 under the auspices of the United Nations and adopted by world leaders to improve the planet and quality of life around the globe.

The loan is backed by a first-loss guarantee from the African Development Fund — the concessional financing window of the African Development Bank — and is the first such loan on the continent to enjoy such financing assurance, Wadagni said. A second-loss insurance policy will come from the African Trade Insurance Agency.

“Blended finance is key to ensure that financing of the SDGs remains accessible, doesn’t create an unmanageable debt burden or durably hinder growth for emerging countries,” he said in an emailed response to questions. “The transaction allowed us to benefit from semi-concessional terms, which were much more attractive compared to current eurobond market conditions.”

Market conditions have deteriorated over the past two years for emerging and frontier markets amid rising interest rates in the US and other advanced economies. That’s pushing governments to explore innovative means of funding.

“We’re eager to continue building our SDG curve going forward and strengthening our investor base, but we will only consider issuing when pricing conditions become reasonable from an issuer’s perspective, which they are clearly not at the moment,” Wadagni said.

Marie-Laure Akin-Olugbade, AfDB Vice-President of Regional Development, Integration and Business Delivery, said current market conditions were challenging but Benin benefits from fiscal discipline and a diversified investor base.

“The ADF has helped Benin in particular by catalyzing the international commercial bank’s participation, reducing the cost of financing and enabling Benin to continue building its SDG financing track-record,” she said in a written response to questions.

She said that the funds would go to a range of projects including health infrastructure, water and sanitation, renewable energy, education, tourism and the fight against coastal erosion.

The new facility follows Benin’s 2021 issue of a debut 500 million euro social bond, due 2035, for water projects. The bonds were yielding 9.22% in mid-morning trade Friday.

Prior to 2022, African governments were able to borrow for green and social projects at rates between 5% and 7% for long-term maturities. Today, those same operations would cost many African economies 9% or more, putting their public debt on an unsustainable path.

Developing countries will need up to $4 trillion annually to achieve their sustainable development targets by 2030, according to the UN. African countries alone will need $1.3 trillion annually to finance their sustainable development needs, the African Development Bank estimates.

Ivory Coast is following closely behind Benin with plans to issue an environment, social and governance loan for which it has already secured a 400 million-euro guarantee from the African Development Bank.

