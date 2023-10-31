(Bloomberg) -- Signa Development Selection AG, one of the units of Austrian billionaire Rene Benko’s sprawling real estate empire, is in the process of appointing financial and legal advisers as it faces a cash crunch.

The company pointed to a worsened market environment following the uptick in interest rates, according to its latest financial results distributed to investors late Tuesday and seen by Bloomberg. “SIGNA Development is currently facing challenges, including with respect to its liquidity position,” the company said.

The company had cash and cash equivalents of €32 million ($34 million) as of June 30, down from €125 million at the beginning of the year. It also reported a €190 million loss from property revaluations in the first half, versus gains of €21 million in the same period last year, according to the report. A member of the management board resigned, Signa said.

A spokesperson for the company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment outside business hours.

Signs of strain among the broader Signa group of companies have emerged in recent weeks. Construction has been halted at Elbtower, the flagship project of the Signa Prime unit, while the online sports retailer Signa Sports United NV has filed for insolvency after a financing commitment from Benko’s Signa Holding was pulled.

Signa Development also reported that it had sold its remaining 50% stake in a project in Berlin in September 2023.

The €300 million bonds issued out of the Signa Development unit saw a record drop on Tuesday, indicated 5.7 cents on the euro lower at 59.3 cents, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

