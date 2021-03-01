(Bloomberg) -- The American owner of a rare, $259,000 British sedan is getting something even rarer: a recall involving only one car.

Bentley Motors Ltd. is recalling one 2020 Flying Spur W12 because it is at risk of a fuel leak due to a welding issue.

Bentley reintroduced the Flying Spur -- a model that dates back to 1952 -- last year and the company won’t say how many were sold in the U.S. But the fuel tank defect is limited to one person’s car and was discovered during a review of supplier production records, according to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The owner, who wasn’t identified in a NHTSA notice posted Saturday, will get a new fuel tank free of charge.

One of the company’s U.S. dealerships called the owner to work out details, said Erin Bronner, senior manager of communications and brand experience in Bentley’s U.S. office. She declined to identify where the vehicle is located.

“The isolated incident and car in question has not shown any signs of fuel leak. The customer has been contacted as per NHTSA regulations,” she said in a statement.

With a 12-cylinder, six-liter engine, the Flying Spur boasts a maximum speed of 207 miles per hour (333 kilometers per hour) and goes from 0-60 in 3.7 seconds. It comes in 17 standard colors, though Bentley says it will try to match a color a buyer wants. The interior includes wooden veneers harvested from sustainably sourced forests.

“From its twin-turbocharged engines to its opulent leather-and-wood-lined enclave of a cabin, the Flying Spur is built to both pamper its passengers and thrill its driver,” Car and Driver Magazine said in its review of the 2020 Flying Spur.

Bentley is a subsidiary of Volkswagen AG, which purchased the luxury automaker along with Lamborghini and Bugatti in 1998.

Jason Levine, executive director of Center for Auto Safety, said recalls of even a small number of vehicles happen from time to time and have merit.

“A recall of just one vehicle happens about once a year or so, but keep in mind it is a defect no matter how many cars are affected,” he said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.