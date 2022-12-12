(Bloomberg) -- Berenberg has laid off about 10 employees in New York as the German investment bank grapples with a quiet deals market.

The staff worked for Berenberg’s US unit, which employs around 85 people, and they left in recent days, a spokesperson said in an emailed statement. Most of them worked in support functions, said the spokesperson, who declined to comment further.

The dismissals mark a change of fortunes for the more than 430-year-old firm, which reported its best-ever profit in 2021 and started the year with plans to expand its record headcount by another 100 new roles in 2022. The firm, instead, cut 50 jobs in the US in the summer and then eliminated a further 30 investment banking roles in London, or roughly 5% of its total staff in the British capital.

Staff have also been told that bonuses will be limited and targeted this year because of the much weaker activity in the IPO market, Bloomberg reported last month.

