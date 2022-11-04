(Bloomberg) -- Berenberg is telling staff to brace for a dismal bonus season as one of its key businesses -- helping companies pull off a public listing -- has ground to a standstill.

“Due to weaker markets, in particular the much weaker activity in equity issuance, bonuses are likely to be limited and targeted,” European Equities head Laura Janssens said in response to a request for comment on Friday.

The move shows just how much Berenberg’s fortunes -- and that of the entire investment banking industry -- have turned this year as the IPO market in Europe has collapsed. While the German investment bank last year achieved its best result ever since its founding more than four centuries ago, it is now looking to cut costs.

The bonus announcement comes three months after Berenberg decided to cut about 30 investment bankers in London, or roughly 5% of its total staff in the British capital. In June, it eliminated 50 jobs in the US.

Berenberg’s belt-tightening follows a decade of aggressive growth. It doubled its rented office space in the US there just last year after increasing headcount in the country to 156 by the end of 2021, up from 45 in 2016.

The bank said in February it was planning to add about 100 more employees this year, only to run head-on into the deal drought.

“Due to the more challenging environment, we have moved early to right size our cost base and are confident about our prospects heading into 2023 and beyond,” Janssens said Friday.

