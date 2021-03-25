(Bloomberg) -- Berjaya Corp.’s new group chief executive officer bought a minority stake in the company as he looks to restructure one of Malaysia’s sprawling business groups. The shares rallied.

Abdul Jalil bin Abdul Rasheed acquired 70 million shares at 28 sen a share, he said in a statement on Wednesday. The stake, worth 19.6 million ringgit ($4.8 million), matches the amount of shares that founder and Executive Chairman Vincent Tan said he sold, according to a separate statement the same day.

Tan picked Jalil more than a week ago to “future-proof” his family empire from future shocks following losses from the pandemic. It is the first time he has hired an outside professional to run his group that spans property, betting, hotels to insurance, and has an interest in U.K. luxury car dealer HR Owen Plc.

“Being a shareholder and CEO will allow me to execute changes with the right incentive in place,” Jalil said. “It is also a vote of confidence in the company, and addresses the seriousness of this institutionalization phase we are undertaking.”

Shares of Berjaya, which also runs Starbucks and Kenny Rogers Roasters outlets across the nation, rallied as much as 9% on Wednesday to the highest level since June 2018. The stock has surged 72% since the appointment.

Jalil was CEO of Permodalan Nasional Bhd., Malaysia’s top state-run money manager, and has worked with Aberdeen Standard Investments and Invesco Ltd.

