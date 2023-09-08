(Bloomberg) -- High interest rates continue to weigh on the UK housing market, forcing developer Berkeley to halt investments in new projects from May through August. The Cobham-based builder now plans to only invest “very selectively” in land opportunities, focusing on its existing pipeline to deliver a pretax return on equity of 15% through the cycle.

In The City

Heathrow Airport Ltd.: The Competition and Markets Authority backed the Civil Aviation Authority’s ruling on how much the airport operator can charge airlines, per person, for using its services.

Heathrow, the airlines and the CAA will have the opportunity to respond to the provisional determination before a final decision due Oct. 17

Berkeley Group Holdings Plc: The homebuilder reiterated its profit before tax guidance of at least £1.05 billion across the current and next financial years.

Sales enquiries have stayed at similar levels over the last four months

Petershill Partners Plc: The investment firm cut its full-year outlook for partner fee related earnings to $190 million-$210 million from $220 million-$250 million, citing the “tough” economic environment.

The Goldman Sachs-backed investor also said it expects acquisitions to be at or below the bottom end of its medium-term range of $100 million-$300 million per year as it remains selective on M&A

In Westminster

A UK government auction for offshore wind failed to attract any bids, the latest sign of trouble in an industry that’s crucial to meeting net zero goals. Only 3.7 gigawatts of fresh projects cleared in the government’s fifth auction round for new renewables, marking a huge drop from the almost 11 gigawatts that were given contracts in last year’s allocation round.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak plans to host on Nov. 20 a summit for countries hit by rising food prices due to Russia’s war in Ukraine. The proposal comes days after Russian President Vladimir Putin said he wouldn’t revive a deal that had safeguarded the passage of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea.

In Case You Missed It

Eli Lilly & Co.’s Mounjaro, a diabetes drug that’s also nearing approval for weight loss, is set to reach UK patients after winning the backing of England’s influential health-cost regulator.

The cost of renting a room in London has surpassed £1,000 a month for the first time, data compiled by SpareRoom, a website that matches people seeking roommates, showed. The average rent for a single room in the capital rose 15% from a year ago in August, twice the rate of inflation.

Looking Ahead

Key macroeconomic indicators are due to be released next week, starting with fresh jobs data on Tuesday. Bloomberg Economics forecasts the unemployment rate will tick up to 4.3% in the three months to July, from 4.2% previously, with wage growth likely strengthening the case for another Bank of England rate hike.

On the corporate front, Heathrow Airport Holdings Ltd. discloses August traffic numbers on Monday, while Primark owner Associated British Foods Plc unveils a pre-close trading update on Tuesday.

