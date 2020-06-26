(Bloomberg) -- Berkeley Group Holdings Plc announced the death of its founder and chairman Tony Pidgley. He was 72.

Pidgley “started Berkeley by building one house and his vision grew into a FTSE 100 company,” Chief Executive Officer Rob Perrins said in a statement on Friday. “He knew he would never retire so he ensured that his culture was embedded in the company for when this sad day came.”

Berkeley has appointed Glyn Barker as interim chairman.

