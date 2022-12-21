(Bloomberg) -- Life-sciences company Berkeley Lights Inc. agreed to buy IsoPlexis Corp. for $57.8 million in stock.

IsoPlex shareholders will receive 0.612 shares of Berkeley Lights stock for each IsoPlexis share they hold, according to a statement Wednesday, confirming a Bloomberg News report. Berkeley Lights shareholders will own 75.2% of the combined company, which will be renamed PhenomeX.

“The combination of Berkeley Lights and IsoPlexis represents an important milestone and fuels our transformation into a growing, profitable, and sustainable life sciences company,” said Siddhartha Kadia, chief executive officer of Berkeley Lights. “This transaction accelerates our progress across every core pillar of our strategic plan.”

The combined company expects to generate annualized cost savings of $70 million by 2024, when it also expects to generate positive operating cash flow.

IsoPlexis’ shares have fallen 95% since going public in October 2021. The stock fell 8.2% to close at 69 cents in New York trading Wednesday, giving the company a market value of about $27 million. Berkeley Lights rose 4.8% to $2.39, for a market value of about $164 million.

IsoPlexis and Berkeley Lights are part of the class of 2020 and 2021 initial public offerings whose shares have tumbled since their debuts amid broader market volatility and rising interest rates. The deal is part of a growing wave of mergers targeting companies that have slipped after recent IPOs.

Berkeley Lights, which sells technology used in drug discovery, has been under pressure since a short seller in September 2021 called its business model into question.

The deal comes as Berkeley Lights’ Kadia has been focused on turning the company around since taking over in March. He outlined in August a goal of accelerating profitable growth through M&A and said he wants to transform Berkeley Lights from a technology platform into a diverse life science tools and services company, according to a transcript of the company’s second-quarter earnings call.

Pharmaceutical companies use IsoPlexis’ products to develop drugs for cancer and other diseases.

Cowen Inc. and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP advised Berkeley Lights, while IsoPlexis was advised by Evercore Inc. and Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP.

(Updates with details from statement starting in first paragraph.)

