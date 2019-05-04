Berkshire Buys Back More Stock as Cash Pile Continues to Grow

(Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc., sitting on a cash pile of more than $100 billion, spent the first quarter snapping up more of its own stock.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate repurchased $1.7 billion of Class A and Class B shares as the stock dipped in the first quarter. That was more than the $1.3 billion that Berkshire, which historically preferred using its cash on equities or acquisitions, spent on buybacks in all of last year.

Key Insights

Even with the buybacks, the pile of cash and U.S. Treasury bills climbed to more than $114 billion in the first quarter. That could spur questions about Buffett’s outlook for dealmaking at the 2019 annual meeting later Saturday as the chief executive officer struggles to allocate cash amid prices for businesses that are “sky high.”

Berkshire reported first-quarter results ahead of its shareholder meeting on Saturday in Omaha, Nebraska. The annual event features hours of the billionaire answering investor questions on everything from company strategy and succession to politics and life lessons. To follow along when the meeting starts, check out the TopLive blog here.

The company said its results excluded the earnings of Kraft Heinz Co., which hasn’t yet delivered its first-quarter results. Berkshire took a $2.7 billion hit in the fourth quarter from its Kraft Heinz stake.

Net income surged to $21.7 billion as the $190 billion stock portfolio accrued value. Unrealized gains and losses in the portfolio are counted toward net-income figures under new accounting rules, which Buffett has bemoaned.

Operating earnings rose 5 percent in the quarter to $5.56 billion.

