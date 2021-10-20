(Bloomberg) -- Berkshire Hathaway Inc. elected two new members to its board, including Warren Buffett’s daughter.

Susan Buffett and Christopher Davis are the new directors, Berkshire said Wednesday in a statement. Buffett, the daughter of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Warren Buffett, also works as the chairman of two foundations. Davis leads investment-management firm Davis Advisors, which oversees more than $25 billion and holds Berkshire shares.

Berkshire, the conglomerate built by Buffett into a company valued at more than $650 billion, has seen its board shift in recent years. Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates, a longtime friend of Buffett’s, said in 2020 that he would step down from the board. Kenneth Chenault, the former CEO of American Express Co., replaced him. Susan Buffett joins her brother, Howard Buffett, who has been a director for almost three decades.

Berkshire’s board is full of members that have held spots for multiple decades. Charlie Munger, a Berkshire vice chairman, has been a director since 1978, and Ron Olson’s tenure stretches back to 1997.

