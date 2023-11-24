(Bloomberg) -- Berkshire Hathaway Inc. exited India’s Paytm by selling its 2.5% stake in the digital payments service provider via a block deal on Friday, according to information available on a local stock exchange.

BH International Holdings, an entity related to Berkshire Hathaway, sold 15.6 million shares in One 97 Communications Ltd., the parent of Paytm, via a single block trade that took place soon after start of trading on India’s National Stock Exchange.

The shares were sold at 877.20 rupees ($10.52) each, fetching the seller about 14 billion rupees, according to terms of the deal seen by Bloomberg News. The value of the investment stood at 21.7 billion rupees prior to Paytm’s debut in 2021, according to its IPO document. Copthall Mauritius Investment Ltd. bought 7.6 million shares and Ghisallo Master Fund LP picked up 4.3 million shares, according to NSE data.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s local unit was the sole broker for the deal. One 97 Communications’ shares slumped 5% but recouped some of their losses to end 3.3% lower on Friday, still their biggest single-day slump since Oct. 26.

Investors in the SoftBank Group Corp.-backed company, which reported a loss in the September quarter, are betting it will finally turn a profit in 2024 after making inroads into credit and expanding its mainstay payments network. Billionaire founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma in September cemented his control over the company by acquiring shares from Ant Group Co., a move that assuaged worries about Indian government opposition to Chinese ownership.

