(Bloomberg) -- Berkshire Hathaway Energy Co.’s PacifiCorp failed to postpone the final phase of a trial over catastrophic Oregon wildfire damages that will determine how much the utility will have to pay — an amount it had estimated to be as much as $11 billion.

A state court judge in Portland ordered the trial over the potential payouts to start Jan. 8. The ruling Friday follows a June verdict when the judge ordered PacifiCorp to pay 17 owners of properties destroyed by a series of 2020 fires an average of $5 million each.

Those 17 plaintiffs were awarded about $90 million, but Judge Steffan Alexander’s ruling means that calculating damages for as many as 5,000 other residents and business owners will move forward — setting up total potential liability in the billions of dollars. PacifiCorp wanted the proceeding delayed while it appeals the original verdict, and has said it’s confident it will prevail on appeal.

The seven-week trial marked the first class-action case against a major utility to go to a jury following a series of catastrophic fires on the US West Coast in recent years which were touched off by historic droughts and searing heat exacerbated by climate change.

Read More: Buffett Unit’s Wildfire Liability Risk Stokes Industry Fear

Berkshire Hathaway Energy is one of the largest US utility owners with 5.2 million customers. The unit, which also owns natural gas pipelines, renewable power plants and a UK utility, booked net income of $3.1 billion last year based on $26.3 billion in revenue — about a fifth of it from PacifiCorp.

At trial, Portland-based PacifiCorp estimated its potential liability at $11 billion. In a more recent regulatory filing, the company reported in August that it faces damages claims of more than $7 billion from all lawsuits over the 2020 Oregon fires and estimated its pre-tax losses through June of this year at $608 million after accounting for probable insurance recoveries.

PacifiCorp declined to comment.

The case is James v. PacifCorp, 20CV33885, Oregon Circuit Court in Multnomah County (Portland).

(Updates with company response in seventh paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.