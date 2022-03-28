(Bloomberg) -- Private equity firms Berkshire Partners and Warburg Pincus have agreed to acquire a significant stake in Ensemble Health Partners Inc., which helps manage payments and develops software for the health-care industry.

The transaction values Golden Gate-backed Ensemble at more than $5 billion including debt, according to people familiar with the process, who asked not to be identified because the details are private. Financial terms of the agreement weren’t disclosed in a statement provided to Bloomberg News.

As part of the deal, Golden Gate, which invested in Ensemble in 2019, will maintain a minority stake in the company. Bon Secours Mercy Health, which previously owned Ensemble, will continue as a commercial partner and minority shareholder, with a position on the executive board.

Proceeds from the transaction will be used to invest in new technologies and in the workforce at Cincinnati-based Ensemble.

Golden Gate’s plans to sell its stake in the company were first reported by Bloomberg News last month.

“Our investment will support their adoption of emerging technologies to deliver concrete solutions that bring maximum impact to providers’ bottom line,” said Warburg Pincus Managing Director Amr Kronfol in the statement.

“We’re impressed by both Ensemble’s growth and track record of providing exceptional results to health-care providers,” said TJ Carella, head of health care and also a managing director at the firm.

Ensemble works with about 300 hospitals nationwide to manage their revenue-cycle processes. Those services range from managing billing to customer service, with the aim of freeing up hospital staff to focus on patient care.

“Ensemble has experienced exponential growth during the last few years and our investment will help further strengthen the company’s industry-leading services, products, and technologies,” said Sam Spirn, managing director at Berkshire Partners.

Ensemble Founder and Chief Executive Officer Judson Ivy believes the working relationship between health-care providers and paying patients in recent times has grown more complex. Still, “the demand for revenue cycle management services is continuing to expand significantly,” he said.

“The addition of two new strategic investment partners will provide Ensemble access to additional capital to support our mission and bring deep expertise and networks within the health-care industry,” Ivy added.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.