(Bloomberg) -- This year’s looking brighter for Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s insurance businesses after 2017’s hurricanes led to the first annual underwriting loss in more than a decade.

Underwriting at those operations swung to a profit in the second quarter, adding to earnings during the first three months of the year, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company said Saturday in a statement. Last year’s annual underwriting loss broke a streak of gains more than a decade long.

Berkshire’s insurance businesses have played an integral role in the company even as Warren Buffett has expanded his conglomerate into industries including the energy sector and railroads. Buffett has called the insurance operations, which range from auto insurer Geico to reinsurer Gen Re, the engine that has powered Berkshire growth. The businesses generate float, or funds from premiums that Buffett can invest before claims are due.

Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria pummeled the U.S. and Caribbean last year, weighing on results across the insurance industry. Buffett estimated that Berkshire’s loss from the storms was around $3 billion, according to his letter to shareholders in February.

Berkshire’s smooth quarter contrasts with Allstate Corp. and Travelers Cos., which both reported catastrophe losses from weather events such as hail storms and mudslides. Travelers Chief Executive Officer Alan Schnitzer said he hadn’t seen a string of strong weather events like that in the last decade.

Stock Portfolio

New accounting rules that require Berkshire to report swings in the company’s stock portfolio started earlier this year. Those changes drove a $4.5 billion gain in the quarter, helping to almost triple net income.

Operating earnings from the company’s railroad climbed 37 percent to $1.3 billion. Buffett’s BNSF Railway Co. competes with Union Pacific Corp. in the western U.S. That company is dealing with higher costs as it tries to relieve congestion on its network.

Profit at the utilities and energy unit rose to $581 million from $509 million a year earlier. The businesses range from gas pipelines to electricity providers that span the U.S.

