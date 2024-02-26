Berkshire Set to Close In on $1 Trillion Valuation After Results

(Bloomberg) -- Berkshire Hathaway Inc. shares rose as much as 5.5% in premarket trading on Monday, an increase that — if it holds through the trading day — would bring the conglomerate’s market value even closer to $1 trillion.

Warren Buffett’s conglomerate reported fourth-quarter operating earnings of $8.48 billion on Saturday, versus $6.63 billion for the same period a year earlier, helped by an increase in insurance underwriting earnings and investment income amid higher interest rates and milder weather.

Berkshire’s cash hoard jumped to a record at $167.6 billion as the conglomerate struggled to find deals at attractive valuations. Buffett said in his annual shareholder letter that there was a lack of meaningful deals that would give the firm a shot at “eye-popping performance.”

Berkshire shares, which gained about 15% last year, were already up about 17% so far in 2024 through Friday. Its market value stood at $905 billion last week.

