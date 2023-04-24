(Bloomberg) -- Berlin’s main airport canceled all departing flights today amid another round of strikes by ground crew, underscoring ongoing labor tensions in Germany’s travel sector as the crucial summer travel season looms into view.

Berlin Brandenburg airport said no departures were possible due to a one-day strike by security control staff. The disruption is the latest to hit a major German airport after similar actions at Frankfurt, Munich and elsewhere in recent weeks.

Renewed disruption comes as Germany’s aviation sector prepares for summer travel, the time when companies like Deutsche Lufthansa AG, TUI AG and others earn most of their money. Last year’s peak was mired by chaos caused by strikes and staff shortages, and ongoing labor tensions point to a potential repeat amid an ongoing cost-of living-squeeze for workers

Today’s strike will last from 0830CET through to midnight, Verdi, the labor union representing strikers, said.

Verdi is pushing for better terms for its members with a focus on boosting pay for overtime and public holiday shifts. Their negotiating counterpart, the Federal Association of Aviation Security Companies, or BDLS, is resisting their demands ahead of the next round of talks later this week.

“We urge the BDLS once again to submit a negotiable offer on April 27th and 28th and not to play for time,” union official Wolfgang Pieper said.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.