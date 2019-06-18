(Bloomberg) -- Berlin plans to freeze rents in response to public outrage over a growing shortage of affordable housing, setting a legal precedent in Germany on an issue that’s increasingly creating political waves across Europe.

The city’s Social Democratic-led government proposed that rents should remain fixed for five years, Katrin Lompscher, the German capital’s senator for housing, said at a news conference Tuesday. A draft law on the measure is expected in October.

German real estate firms Deutsche Wohnen SE, LEG Immobilien AG, and Vonovia SE erased gains in Frankfurt trading after the announcement.

Previously known for its ultra-low living costs, Berlin has been particularly hard hit by rising housing prices as construction fails to keep pace with the German capital’s growing population. The situation has fueled mass demonstrations and sparked a push for a referendum to force the city to expropriate apartments from large landlords.

While the measures offer temporary respite for renters, they don’t offer a path to increase supply of affordable living space. Real estate experts and big landlords like Vonovia and Deutsche Wohnen argue that a relaxation of construction regulations would do more to ease the crunch by helping developers to keep up with demand.

The government’s move could also make the city’s real estate market less attractive for investors. Shares in Vonovia and Deutsche Wohnen declined this month after details of the plan first emerged in a newspaper report.

Concerns about surging housing costs is an issue beyond Berlin, with protests in Frankfurt, Cologne and Stuttgart in recent months. Other countries are also feeling the backlash.

In Barcelona, where housing costs have jumped by more than 50% in the past five years, landlords of properties in the most desirable neighborhoods will soon have to negotiate leases based on benchmark prices set for each property. That regulation follows a national law, implemented in March, that caps annual rent hikes at the rate of inflation.

In Amsterdam, the local government wants to force home buyers to stay in their property for at least three years to prevent short-term profiteering. At the same time, the Dutch interior minister is working on legislation that would give municipalities with tight housing markets the power to cap prices for new rental contracts.

Stagnating Rents

The public pushback may be having an impact. Rents in Berlin are currently increasing by an average of 2.5%, as measured by the “Mietspiegel” -- an index of the rents actually paid by tenants. That’s down from 4.6% in 2017.

After a 12-year boom led by the country’s largest cities, advertised rents have stagnated across Germany since January, according to Scout24 AG, which operates Germany’s largest online real estate site.

“This could herald a period of smaller rental increases,” Chief Commercial Officer Ralf Weitz said in a statement last month.

