(Bloomberg) -- A plan to freeze rents in Berlin is already taking a toll on the German capital’s biggest residential landlord.

Deutsche Wohnen SE, which has questioned the legality of the measure, said Wednesday that it will postpone new construction projects in Berlin and focus on other cities. The company also said that its inability to raise rents significantly, combined with a cap on the amount tenants pay for their apartments, will hurt its cash flow.

Berlin’s governing parties last month struck a deal to freeze rents for five years in an effort to tackle surging housing costs. The measures, among the most radical announced by any city, are expected to come into force in the first quarter of next year.

While the new regulations will have a “marginal” impact on Deutsche Wohnen’s 2020 cash flow, the company expects to take a hit of up 30 million euros ($33 million) in 2021. By 2024, the annual drag on cash flow could climb to as much as 40 million euros.

“Rent reductions and unrealized rental growth might be claimed back from tenants in case of a final court ruling of non-constitutionality of the proposed law,” the company said.

