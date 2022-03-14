(Bloomberg) -- MFE-MediaForEurope N.V., the commercial broadcaster controlled by former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, is considering a new bid to acquire full control of its listed Spanish unit, Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA, according to people familiar with the matter.

MFE, formerly known as Mediaset SpA, is discussing a move to buy the more than 40% it doesn’t already own and then delist the Spanish unit, said the people, who asked not to be identified because deliberations are private. The company with Italian roots may pursue a transaction as early as the coming weeks, though no final decision has been made, they said.

Shares in Mediaset Espana rose as much as 5.3% on Monday. The company has market value of 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion). MFE owned about 56% as of June, according to the unit’s website, so the outstanding stake before a premium is worth about 700 million euros at current market value.

Any deal would add to $50 billion of transactions in Europe’s communications industry in 2022, a figure that’s down more than 30% on the same period a year ago, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

A representative for MFE declined to comment.

MFE earlier this month sought authorization from Germany’s Federal Cartel Office to increase its stake in German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, where it’s already the biggest shareholder. The company plans to slowly increase its stake in ProSieben before eventually seeking control down the line, the people said.

A move by Berlusconi’s MFE to delist Mediaset Espana and combine the Italian and Spanish businesses and up its stake in the German firm would mark fresh attempts to create a pan-European television station amid rising competition from streaming platforms like Netflix Inc.

MFE is still debating whether to prioritize a bid for the Spanish unit or invest further in ProSieben, some of the people said. The Italians could also opt to push synergies and cost cutting between Italy and Spain, like tech infrastructure and co-productions, one of them said. A previous try to consolidate the Spanish unit was stopped by a Spanish court ruling.

Mediaset, Italy’s biggest commercial broadcaster, last year completed the transfer of its legal headquarters to the Netherlands and received shareholder approval for dual-class share structure and name change to MFE-MediaForEurope.

The company last year also reached an agreement with French media conglomerate Vivendi SE to end an acrimonious, five-year dispute over a scrapped pay-TV deal. Mediaset and Vivendi -- controlled by French billionaire Vincent Bollore -- agreed to drop all legal disputes across Europe.

(Updates shares in third paragraph, adds deal volumes in fourth paragraph.)

