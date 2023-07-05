(Bloomberg) -- The family of Silvio Berlusconi, Italy’s longest-serving prime minister, did not discuss a sale of its MFE-MediaForEurope NV television business after the founder died last month.

“I got annoyed with all the speculation I saw in newspapers just after my father’s death,” MFE Chief Executive Officer Pier Silvio Berlusconi said at a company event late Tuesday.

The Berlusconi family, “with my brothers and sisters, is very united about that, and we have never spoken about a sale,” he said.

MFE, once known as Mediaset, dominates the Italy TV advertising market with a more than 40% share. In the 1990s it served as the launchpad for Silvio Berlusconi’s political ambitions. But as the founder aged and began to play a less active role at the broadcaster, streaming companies like Netflix Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. upended its revenue model.

Investors have been closely scrutinizing developments at family holding company Fininvest, alert to signs of changes in corporate structure before Berlusconi’s will is read on Wednesday, Ansa news agency reported. The tycoon had a 61% stake in the company, with each of his five children owning minority stakes.

