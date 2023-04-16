(Bloomberg) -- Former Italian Prime Minister has been released from intensive care after 12 days but remains hospitalized in Milan, Ansa news agency reported on Sunday.

Berlusconi’s health had been improving, doctors said in the latest medical bulletin last week. A representative for hospital San Raffaele declined to comment on Berlusconi’s when contacted Sunday by Bloomberg.

The 86-year-old media tycoon was hospitalized earlier this month for a pulmonary infection brought on by chronic leukemia, a condition that had not previously been disclosed. The four-time premier has a history of heart ailments and he was also hospitalized for a lung infection in 2020 after contracting Covid.

Berlusconi built a TV empire in the 1980s before parlaying his knack for catchy sound bites into a string of national election victories at the head of the Forza Italia party he founded. He served nine years as prime minister, unprecedented in a country known for short-lived governments.

With Berlusconi’s health worsening during past weeks, speculation had mounted over the future of Forza Italia, though as a junior partner in Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s right-wing coalition, the party’s stability wouldn’t threaten the government’s majority.

