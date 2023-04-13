(Bloomberg) -- The health of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who’s suffered complications linked to leukemia, is improving even as he remains in intensive care, his doctors said on Thursday.

The 86-year-old media tycoon was hospitalized last week for a pulmonary infection brought on by chronic leukemia, a condition that had not previously been disclosed. The four-time premier has a history of heart ailments and he was also hospitalized for a lung infection in 2020 after contracting Covid.

Berlusconi built a TV empire in the 1980s before parlaying his knack for catchy sound bites into a string of national election victories at the head of the Forza Italia party. He served nine years as prime minister, unprecedented in a country known for short-lived governments.

With Berlusconi’s health worsening, speculation had mounted over the future of Forza Italia, though as a junior partner in Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s right-wing coalition, the party’s stability wouldn’t threaten the government’s majority.

