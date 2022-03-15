(Bloomberg) -- MFE-MediaForEurope NV, the commercial broadcaster controlled by former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, wants to acquire full control of its listed Spanish unit, Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA, according to a statement on Tuesday.

MFE board of directors agreed on Monday to bid for the about 44% of Mediaset Espana it doesn’t already own, it said in a statement. MFE will pay shareholders using cash and MFE shares. Bloomberg was first to report the move on Sunday.

MFE decision to combine its Italian and Spanish businesses, as well as a recent increase of its stake in German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, marks a fresh attempts to create a pan-European television group amid rising competition from streaming platforms like Netflix Inc.

MFE owned about 56% of Mediaset Espana as of June, according to the unit’s website. The outstanding stake before a premium is worth about 700 million euros ($765 million) at current market value.

Earlier this month, MFE sought authorization from Germany’s Federal Cartel Office to increase its stake in ProSiebenSat, where it is already the biggest shareholder with more than 25% of voting rights.

