(Bloomberg) -- MFE-MediaForEurope NV rose for a second day with investors speculating that Silvio Berlusconi’s successors could pave the way for potential M&A scenarios for Italy’s largest commercial broadcaster.

MFE Class B shares advanced 7% as of 2:20 p.m. in Milan, giving the company a market value of €1.79 billion ($1.93 billion), while Class A shares rose 8.1%.

The passing of Berlusconi may trigger a wide-scale redrawing of his business empire. The most immediate focus of investors and analysts is the ownership structure of his family holding company, Fininvest SpA, which controls MFE.

“Berlusconi’s death could unlock a possible M&A scenario made of many different options for MFE as well as for other assets owned by his family”, according to Enrico Valdani , a professor at Milan’s Bocconi University.

Berlusconi‘s death opens the succession at Fininvest, analysts at Equita wrote in a note Tuesday. “We think it will be important to verify the new structures in Fininvest,” they wrote. Several Italian media, including La Repubblica, reported on hypothetical scenarios for MFE, including a potential sale by the Berlusconis.

Still, his heirs are currently presenting a unified stance. In a statement late Monday, Fininvest said it will carry on its business “in a line of absolute continuity.”

Fininvest, which reported net assets of about €5 billion in 2021, was owned by Berlusconi with a 61% stake, which now is expected to be split among his five children, who already own the remaining part.

“Now we have to look ahead and commit ourselves even more, more and more,” MFE Chief Executive Officer Pier Silvio Berlusconi wrote in a letter to the company’s employees on Tuesday. “We have to build an even stronger and more lively group,” he added.

Formerly Mediaset, MFE-MediaForEurope has interests in Spanish and German broadcasting. Fininvest also has interests in publishing and financial services and is led by Berlusconi’s eldest daughter, Marina.

