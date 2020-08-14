(Bloomberg) -- Peter Madoff, brother and longtime chief compliance officer of convicted Ponzi schemer Bernard Madoff, was released on Thursday from federal custody, according to the Bureau of Prisons website.

Madoff’s “sham compliance program” allowed his brother’s scheme, the biggest in history, to go undetected, a judge said. He helped Bernard Madoff run the firm for four decades but denied knowing it was a scam until it collapsed. A settlement with the trustee required his family to forfeit assets valued at $90 million held by his wife, his daughter and others.

Peter Madoff, 74, admitted helping his brother dole out the firm’s last $300 million to insiders when he learned of the fraud. He was sentenced in December 2012 to 10 years in prison.

Peter Madoff’s guilty plea to two criminal charges came three years to the day after his brother was sentenced to 150 years in prison. During his plea hearing, Peter Madoff told the court he had no knowledge of Bernard Madoff’s scheme until Dec. 9, 2008, the night his brother confessed to him that the investment business was a sham. Bernard Madoff was arrested and confessed to authorities two days later, on Dec. 11.

(Updates with 10-year prison sentence)

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.