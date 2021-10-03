5h ago
Bernard Tapie, French Business Mogul and Politician, Dies at 78
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Bernard Tapie, the European Cup-winning soccer club president whose dispute over Adidas led to International Monetary Fund head Christine Lagarde being convicted of negligence, has died. He was 78.
Tapie died Sunday morning following a years-long battle with cancer, his family said in a statement to La Provence newspaper.
