(Bloomberg) -- Bernard Madoff, who defrauded investors of more than $19 billion in history’s biggest Ponzi scheme, was won’t be released early from his 150-year prison sentence because he is terminally ill.

U.S. Circuit Judge Denny Chin in Manhattan rejected Madoff’s request Thursday. Following Madoff’s plea for his freedom in February, 520 of his victims wrote to the court, with 96% of them arguing against his early release.

“When I sentenced Mr. Madoff in 2009, it was fully my intent that he live out the rest of his life in prison,” Chin said in his ruling. “Nothing has happened in the 11 years since to change my thinking.”

Madoff, 82, had asked the judge for early release after serving just 10 years, saying he suffers from terminal kidney failure and other ailments and likely had 18 months to live.

