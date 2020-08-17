(Bloomberg) -- The scheduled speakers at the Democratic National Convention on Monday have taken different paths to the gig. And some notable people are hosting virtual watch parties around the country.

There are 78 days until the election.

Other Developments:

There are several ways to get picked to speak at a national convention. Here’s how Monday’s speakers did it:

Being from the right state: Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Wisconsin Representative Gwen Moore are from key battlegrounds. Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar and Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto are battleground-adjacent.

Representing a key group of voters: Former Ohio Governor John Kasich will speak for disaffected Republicans, while Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Bernie Sanders will represent the disappointed progressives. Having them speak on the same night emphasizes the big-tent theme.

Needing help: Alabama Senator Doug Jones is the most vulnerable incumbent in either party, so Democrats are lending a hand.

Returning the favor: South Carolina Representative Jim Clyburn pretty much single-handedly resurrected the faltering Biden campaign with a major endorsement in that state’s primary. This is his reward.

Adding some star power: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo enjoyed a boomlet of attention this summer for his coronavirus briefings, while former First Lady Michelle Obama boasts sky-high approval.

Convention Planners Add More Notables to Virtual Watch Parties

Apart from the speakers, convention planners have also asked some notable people to host virtual watch parties.

Former National Security Adviser Susan Rice, who was on the short list for Biden’s running mate, will host watch parties in Maine.

Other hosts include Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren; former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; and actress Alyssa Milano.

But if you want a particularly memorable socially distant watch party, it’s hard to beat the plans made by Oklahoma’s Democratic delegates, who will be watching from a drive-in movie theater in Tulsa.

