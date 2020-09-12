Bernie Sanders Said to be Worried About State of Biden Campaign

(Bloomberg) -- Senator Bernie Sanders has privately worried that Joe Biden’s presidential campaign isn’t focused enough on the left wing of the Democratic Party, the Washington Post reported.

Sanders, who competed against Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination, is concerned Biden will lose to President Donald Trump if he continues to campaign on a centrist approach, the Post reported.

The Vermont independent thinks Biden should focus more on pocketbook issues such as health care and his plans for the economy, and campaign more with popular liberal figures like Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

A representative for Sanders told the Post the senator is working as hard as he can to get Biden elected, and has suggested some strategic adjustments.

“He has been in direct contact with the Biden team and has urged them to put more emphasis on how they will raise wages, create millions of good paying jobs, lower the cost of prescription drugs and expand health care,” said Faiz Shakir, Sanders’ former campaign manager.

Shakir also said Sanders has suggested Biden reach out more to young people, the Latino community and progressives.

