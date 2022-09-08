(Bloomberg) -- Senator Bernie Sanders said he’d vote against a stopgap government funding bill if Democratic leaders add a measure to fast-track federal approvals of energy projects promised to Senator Joe Manchin.

“We’ve got to take a stand now and have the courage to say no to the fossil fuel industry,” Sanders, a Vermont independent who caucuses with Democrats, said Thursday.

Congress must pass the funding bill before the Sept. 30 end of the fiscal year to avoid a government shutdown. While there likely will be enough Democratic and Republican votes in the Senate to pass it without Sanders, the permitting provision may cause problems in the House.

Other Senate progressives didn’t immediately join Sanders in his opposition. Climate hawks like Brian Schatz said they support the deal to attach the permitting legislation while others like Elizabeth Warren said they are undecided and are waiting for final text.

In the House, more than 50 Democrats have signed a draft letter to leadership opposing the Manchin permitting bill and asking it not be attached to the stopgap or any other must-pass legislation. However, they haven’t gone as far as saying they would vote against the funding bill.

“We remain deeply concerned that these serious and detrimental permitting provisions will significantly and disproportionately impact low-income communities, indigenous communities, and communities of color,” the letter, which is being led by Arizona Democrat Raul M. Grijalva, chair of the Natural Resources Committee, says.

Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, secured a pledge from party leaders to advance the legislation as part of a deal to win his support for President Joe Biden’s whittled-down economic agenda. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday he intends to add the Manchin bill to the stopgap bill.

Manchin said he expected the opposition from Sanders but he’s still intent on attaching his permitting measure to the must-pass funding bill. The measure, Manchin said, includes permitting provisions long sought by Republicans but also would bolster items like transmission lines needed for wind and solar.

The deal, which was blessed by the White House, could deliver speedier approval for Equitrans Midstream Corp.’s stalled $6.6 billion Mountain Valley gas pipeline crossing Manchin’s home state as well as expedite approvals for new clean energy projects spurred by the climate law enacted last month. It could also make changes to bedrock environmental laws, by putting two-year time limits on project reviews and limiting the power of states in Clean Water Act approvals.

Democrats have other must-pass bills to which they attach the permits measure if an impasse develops on the stopgap bill. Senate Appropriations Chairman Patrick Leahy suggested attaching it to the annual defense policy measure, something that Schumer initially floated in August.

