Bernie Sanders takes on a somewhat new role in his address to the Democratic National Convention on Monday night -- that of party unifier.

Four years ago, delegates who supported him and his progressive movement picketed and booed at the Democratic National Convention, protesting a party and nominee they believed had rigged the presidential primary against their candidate.

But this year, Joe Biden and his campaign have been actively courting him and his supporters as well as those of Elizabeth Warren, the other progressive primary rival. In return, Sanders has been unswervingly supportive of Biden, keeping his fans focused on defeating President Donald Trump despite policy disagreements with the nominee.

Biden’s team worked with Sanders’s to form a half-dozen policy task forces that helped guide the convention platform process, though the ultimate result looks much more like Biden’s agenda than Sanders’s. There’s no embrace of Medicare for All or endorsement of the Green New Deal.

Sanders acknowledged on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday that he and his supporters “surely did not” get everything they wanted. But if Biden’s proposals become policy, “Joe Biden will become the most progressive president since Franklin Delano Roosevelt. And that, in this moment, is what we need.”There is still support for Sanders’s ideas. Sanders delegates voted for him on the written ballot for nomination and some are casting votes against the platform, including California Representative Ro Khanna, but that’s where their protest will likely begin and end.

Despite the efforts at unity, the Vermont senator who calls himself a Democratic Socialist will get just eight minutes of speaking time, handing the virtual stage to former first lady Michelle Obama.“It is different” from four years ago,” said Jeff Weaver, a longtime Sanders adviser who now runs America’s Promise PAC, which is focused on turning out progressive voters for Biden. “One factor that’s different is there’s an overwhelming desire to get Donald Trump out of office. That’s a big part of coming together.”

Biden and Sanders have a closer personal relationship than Sanders had with Hillary Clinton, and that’s another factor in his more supportive stance. They’ve spoken regularly since Biden secured the nomination, Weaver said.

Sanders’s speech will be “a pretty strong indictment of the current president,” Weaver said. “You’re going to see a call for unity across the party and outside the party to come around Joe Biden in November.”

Sanders’s team summed up his approach in a Monday fundraising email to his supporters with a simple refrain repeated thrice: “Donald Trump must be defeated.”

