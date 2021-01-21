Money and Marketing: U.S. inauguration was like New Year's Eve for brands

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris showcased American designers at their inauguration Wednesday, and Harris gave a nod to women's suffrage, Shirley Chisholm and her beloved sorority in pearls and purple.

But Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders may have stole the show when it comes to inauguration fashion, at least on social media. Sanders drew praise on social media for his cozy, comfortable inauguration wear: His signature beige parka and a pair of knit patterned mittens.

The look earned him his own inauguration Bobblehead to mark his viral fashion moment. It's now on pre-sale for US$25 at the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum's online store.

A photograph of the senator with his mittens and legs crossed while sitting on a folding chair at the event have become a viral meme, where social media users have added captions or photoshopped him in a number of scenarios. Here's a look at some of them:

Inside the envelope is an article Bernie cut out of the newspaper that he thought Biden would find interesting https://t.co/E2t7kYiPMN — Emma Loop (@LoopEmma) January 20, 2021

Some of my favorite Bernie Sanders sightings today: pic.twitter.com/Pxta5BO7Uu — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) January 21, 2021

NYC Instagram is so quick pic.twitter.com/Br6TarGXXb — Rania Said (@rania_tn) January 20, 2021

Every US inauguration gets the fashion icon it deserves. pic.twitter.com/VZE4mKUw6R — Rahawa Haile (@RahawaHaile) January 20, 2021

With files from The Associated Press