(Bloomberg) -- Bernie Sanders will be on stage at the Democratic debate in Ohio on Oct. 15 despite having a heart procedure that took him off the campaign trail on Wednesday, two campaign aides said.

The Vermont senator, 78, canceled all of his campaign events “until further notice” after he experienced chest pains at an event in Las Vegas on Tuesday. Doctors inserted two stents in his chest to clear an artery blockage.

Inserting stents is a routine procedure that is performed on millions of Americans each year.

Sanders is the oldest candidate in the 2020 Democratic field. Elizabeth Warren is 70 and Joe Biden is 76. The likely Republican nominee, Donald Trump, is 73. But the incident raised questions about whether Sanders is too old to take on the rigors of the White House.

Nationally, Sanders is polling in third among Democrats at 16.8% according to the RealClearPolitics average. Biden is leading with 26.2% followed by Warren with 24%.

Sanders has taken on a busy campaign schedule. He was quick to tie signature issue of Medicare for All in with his health problems, tweeting Tuesday he was feeling good and received good care, but wants to make sure all Americans are given the same access.

“None of us know when a medical emergency might affect us. And no one should fear going bankrupt if it occurs,” Sanders tweeted.

