(Bloomberg) -- Tropical Storm Beryl is gaining strength as it lumbers toward the south Texas coast, and is expected to become a hurricane again before it makes landfall early Monday morning.

The storm had top speeds of about 65 miles (105 kilometers) per hour, according a US National Hurricane Center forecast at 11 a.m. in New York. A hurricane warning is in effect for the Texas coast from Baffin Bay northward to San Luis Pass.

While Beryl - which topped out as a Category 5 storm in the Caribbean last week - weakened as it passed across the Yucatan Peninsula on Friday, it’s now churning across the Gulf of Mexico, where warm waters are helping it regain strength.

The track of the storm has been shifting to the north, and it’s likely to make landfall near Corpus Christi, drenching the area with as much as 10 inches (25 centimeters) of rain and create a “life threatening storm surge.”

“The environment is allowing it to strengthen,” said Frank Pereira, a meteorologist with the US Weather Prediction Center. “The concern now as it makes landfall across the state is going to be the storm surge.”

Beryl’s hurricane-force winds may drive as much as 6 feet (1.8 meters) of water onto parts of the coast as it bears down on Texas. Acting Governor Dan Patrick has declared a state of emergency in 121 counties.

“Beryl is a determined storm, and incoming winds and potential flooding will pose a serious threat,” Patrick said in a statement.

