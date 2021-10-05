(Bloomberg) -- Best Buy Co. is taking its tech-support membership program nationwide, offering subscribers services like free installations and discounts on repairs as the big-box retailer looks to move beyond just selling gadgets. The Best Buy Totaltech plan will be available across the country starting Tuesday after a pilot program that began in April, the company said in a statement. Priced at $200 a year, the program also includes exclusive pricing, as much as two years of protection on most purchases and free deliveries, among other perks. The retailer is looking to generate more sales from services -- and keep pace with competitors such as Amazon.com Inc. and Walmart Inc. Subscription services, pioneered by Amazon, are a growing part of retailers’ efforts to lock in customers with perks such as free and expedited shipping and other benefits. Best Buy originally offered its pilot program, called Best Buy Beta, at about 90 of its more than 900 U.S. stores. Members of that program will be folded into Best Buy Totaltech, as will customers in the company’s “Total Tech Support” and “Geek Squad Tech Support” plans.

