Best Buy Follows Walmart, Target With Cut to Profit Forecast

(Bloomberg) -- Best Buy Co. cut its profit forecast, saying high inflation was hammering demand for consumer electronics.

Operating income will only be about 4% of sales in the current fiscal year, Best Buy said in a statement Wednesday. The retailer had previously been expecting at least 5.2%.

Best Buy’s sober assessment echoed a warning earlier this week from Walmart Inc. that slammed retail stocks and stoked fears of a recession. Walmart slashed its earnings forecast because of deeper discounts on some goods and a shift in consumer spending toward less profitable groceries. Target Corp. cut its outlook last month, citing costs from markdowns designed to whittle inventory.

Best Buy fell as much as 11% in late trading on Wednesday. The shares had tumbled 27% this year through the close.

