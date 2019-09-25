(Bloomberg) -- Best Buy Co. delivered a five-year plan that sees revenue and profitability growing as its new chief executive prepares to address investors in New York.

The company forecast revenue of $50 billion in 2024, which would represent a 17% increase over last year’s figure. Operating profit margins will widen to 5%, it said in a statement Wednesday, and it also expects to reduce costs by an additional $1 billion.

Key Insights

Best Buy is meeting with investors in New York on Wednesday -- the company’s first such event under new Chief Executive Officer Corie Barry, who took the reins from Hubert Joly in June. Shareholders, analysts and media will hear presentations from Barry, Chief Operating Officer Mike Mohan, finance chief Matt Bilunas and the heads of its health-care business and supply chain.

Analysts will be interested in plans to expand Best Buy’s fledgling health unit, which Morgan Stanley says could deliver as much as $46 billion in additional revenue over the next 10 to 20 years. The strategy ranges from selling fitness machines to smart-home sensor networks to help care for the growing population of aging Americans.

The retailer in August lowered the high end of its 2019 sales forecast, citing consumer “uncertainty” in the back half of the year. The next big test for Barry is the holiday selling season, and expectations are high as the company has delivered two consecutive strong holiday performances.

The escalating trade war with China will make Barry’s job tougher, especially as Best Buy is among the most exposed retailers to the latest round of tariffs, which could force the company to raise prices.

Market Reaction

Best Buy was little changed in premarket trading. The shares had gained 28% this year through Tuesday’s close.

Get More

