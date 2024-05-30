(Bloomberg) -- Best Buy Co. reported better-than-expected profitability in the first quarter, even as sales woes deepened and consumers remained on the sidelines with their electronics purchases.

The retailer kept its guidance intact and said it expects to deliver profitability at the high end of its guidance, thanks to a higher profit rate in its membership and services offerings. The company said comparable sales decreased 6.1% during the three months ended April 29, worse than the 4.99% drop analysts expected.

The company has struggled with declining sales following the pandemic boom, when consumers bought new computers and splurged on home offices. Shoppers have trimmed their discretionary spending amid high levels of inflation and increased interest rates. Bigger-ticket items such as electronics have been particularly vulnerable to the trend.

Best Buy shares rose 2% in premarket trading. The stock is down 8% year-to-date as of Tuesday, versus the 11% gain of the S&P 500 Index.

The company sees new computing products this year driving growth in the category. Laptop sales have turned positive, though home theater, appliances and some electronics have lagged.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.