Best Buy Warns Its Growth Is Slowing After Quarterly Sales Soar

(Bloomberg) -- Best Buy Co. benefited from Americans splurging on household upgrades but warned the boost it received from reopening stores won’t last through the current quarter, disappointing investors and sending the shares down.

Comparable-store sales in the U.S. -- a key gauge of performance -- rose 5%, beating analysts’ projections for a 3.9% gain, according to Consensus Metrix. U.S. revenue of $9.13 billion also beat. But like other retailers, Best Buy said it wouldn’t provide financial guidance, and the hints it did give about third-quarter sales were less robust.

Key Insights

Best Buy had given a mid-quarter update in July so investors were more interested in how the third quarter -- the current period -- was shaping up. They weren’t happy Tuesday to hear that Best Buy expects its sales growth to slow from current levels and its expenses to climb now that its stores are fully reopened.

Still, the second quarter’s sales were strong. After Target’s stellar results last week, investors were keen to see if its fellow Minneapolis-based retailer could also surpass expectations, and Best Buy didn’t disappoint. Sales were fueled by double-digit gains in computers and appliances -- key items for home classrooms and upgraded households during months on lockdown. Gains were offset by declines in other consumer electronics like TVs, video games and services like tech support.

Like all retailers, Best Buy has seen many customers forgo store visits and shift to online ordering. U.S. online sales soared 242% in the quarter.

Market Reaction

The shares were down 5.3% in premarket trading as of 7:20 a.m. They had risen 34% this year before Tuesday.

