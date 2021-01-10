(Bloomberg) -- A former Republican ally of Donald Trump said the best option for the U.S. now “is for the president to resign and go away as soon as possible.”

“It does not look as though there is the will or the consensus to exercise the 25th Amendment option. And I don’t think there’s time to do an impeachment,” Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “The best thing would be a resignation.”

Toomey said Trump, through his “outrageous behavior in the post-election period,” culminating in his role in Wednesday’s violent assault on the U.S. Capitol, is not a viable candidate for office “ever again.”

