Bet365 Boss Coates Gets Pay Raise to About £221 Million Despite Loss

(Bloomberg) -- Bet365 Group Ltd founder and joint Chief Executive Officer Denise Coates received a salary of £220.7 million ($280 million) during the last financial year, up 3.4% from the previous period, even as the company swung to a loss.

The company swung to a pretax operating loss of £72.6 million, from a profit of £49.8 million the previous year, citing higher costs related to enter new markets, the Stoke-on-Trent, England-based betting group said in corporate filings for the year ended March 26.

Privately-held Bet365 also paid out £100 million in dividends for the period. Coates holds 58.3% of the company’s shares, according to a separate filing.

Representatives for Coates and Bet365 didn’t respond to requests for comment. She started the business in 2000 with 12 employees. It now has a staff of over 7,000 and more than 90 million customers.

The median pay for a CEO at the UK’s top listed companies in the FTSE 100 Index is £3.8 million per year, according to the High Pay Centre think tank.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.