(Bloomberg) -- Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke has yet again made national headlines, this time for rebuking a heckler who laughed during a speech on the Uvalde school shooting.

At a campaign stop Wednesday in Mineral Wells, Texas, an hour and a half west of Dallas, O’Rourke used an expletive when responding to a crowd member who laughed as the Democratic candidate was describing the recent school shooting where an 18 year old used an assault rifle to kill 19 children and two adults.

“It may be funny to you,” O’Rourke said, using an expletive, “but it’s not funny to me”. His emotional outburst sent the crowd into cheers.

O’Rourke’s comments went viral on social media, once again throwing the Democrat into the spotlight as he seeks the governor’s seat in the Nov. 8 election against incumbent Greg Abbott.

O’Rourke previously received national attention for his vocal views on stricter gun laws. Most recently, he captured headlines after interrupting a press conference held by Abbott in Uvalde following the shooting.

Recent polling data shows the race between O’Rourke and Abbott has narrowed in the last few months following both the Uvalde massacre and the US Supreme court overturning the nationwide right to an abortion. The latest polling shows O’Rourke trailing Abbott by the mid-single digits.

